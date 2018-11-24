Hudson’s Bay (HBC) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBC. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Hudson’s Bay in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of HBC opened at C$7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.16. Hudson’s Bay has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.10.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay will post -1.10000001826309 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 20,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.57, for a total value of C$192,337.86. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.67, for a total value of C$51,216.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,598 shares of company stock worth $1,089,434.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

