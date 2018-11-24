Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.16. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,426,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

