Husky Energy (HUSKF) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUSKF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. CIBC started coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

HUSKF stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.