IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We decreased our valuation on MTCH (see note here) and increased our valuation for ANGI. IAC’s 3Q18 revenue and Adj. EBITDA was 3.5% and 5.3% above our estimates, resp. ANGI’s revenue growth accelerated 300bps to 21% YoY, and importantly, growth in revenue per SP accelerated to 14% 2Q, reaching an all time high of $1,034. Guidance for 4Q calls for another 100bps of revenue growth acceleration, while the Adj. EBITDA guide factors losses from Handy and other investments to accelerate revenue growth in 2019, for which ANGI sees growth accelerating to an aspirational 25%. Now that ANGI has mostly solved the SP supply constraints and has more liquidity in the network, they plan to increase investments in marketing, in the salesforce, and in Handy.””

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19,016.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

