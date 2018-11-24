IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,389 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,913 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

