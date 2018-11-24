Independent Research Analysts Give DMG Mori (GIL) a €40.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DMG Mori stock opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Wednesday. DMG Mori has a 1-year low of €44.42 ($51.65) and a 1-year high of €53.85 ($62.62).

About DMG Mori

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

