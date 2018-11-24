INDINODE Price Reaches $0.0001 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. INDINODE has a total market cap of $20,969.00 and $164.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INDINODE has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00125572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00189696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.58 or 0.08629599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027450 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 396,505,909 coins and its circulating supply is 294,935,343 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

Buying and Selling INDINODE

INDINODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

