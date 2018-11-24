ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 2,150 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.08 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.7352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

