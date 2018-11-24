Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Holdings Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $101.93 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

WARNING: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Holdings Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-holdings-reduced-by-cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-ny.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.