Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0348

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $172,144.00 and $421.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000941 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003642 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,698,194 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,194 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

