Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of INO stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,959,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 722,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

