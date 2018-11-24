INPEX Corp/ADR (IPXHY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about INPEX Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. INPEX Corp/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.92. INPEX Corp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

About INPEX Corp/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

