Insider Buying: Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 185,682 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 185,682 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $4,669,902.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $26.54 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Appian by 240.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 32.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 54.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

