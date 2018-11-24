Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Insider Acquires £151.81 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Andria Vidler bought 323 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.81 ($198.37).

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

