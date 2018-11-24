Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,253 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps acquired 20,253 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $347,946.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 959,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eaton M. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Eaton M. Scripps acquired 27,976 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68.

E. W. Scripps stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. 201,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,430. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

