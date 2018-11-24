Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Chairman Buys $28,875.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $385.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 386,270 shares in the company, valued at $148,713,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $424.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/insider-buying-first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca-chairman-buys-28875-00-in-stock.html.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.