Insider Buying: F&M Bank Corp (FMBM) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director John N. Crist bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072. F&M Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/insider-buying-fm-bank-corp-fmbm-director-purchases-500-shares-of-stock.html.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

