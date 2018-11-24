Insider Buying: Home Depot Inc (HD) Director Buys $2,004,105.00 in Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Director Mark C. Vadon purchased 11,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,105.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HD stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,175,512,000 after purchasing an additional 813,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,929,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.16.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

