Insider Buying: StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Major Shareholder Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $15,888.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,224.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 6,196 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,562.08.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 37,257 shares of StealthGas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,026.93.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 12,214 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,894.02.

On Friday, November 9th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 18,914 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,685.88.

On Monday, November 5th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 5,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 23,200 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $77,952.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 18,696 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,501.20.

On Friday, October 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 40,300 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $139,841.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 92,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GASS shares. ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

