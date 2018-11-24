Insider Buying: Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Insider Purchases $139,700.00 in Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $139,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $14.26 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $28.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

