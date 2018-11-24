Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,500.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,700.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$53,250.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.75 per share, with a total value of C$45,150.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$9.17 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/insider-buying-total-energy-services-inc-tot-director-acquires-4800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.