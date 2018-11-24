Insider Selling: American States Water Co (AWR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,671.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AWR opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.10. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 456,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,815 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,336,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

