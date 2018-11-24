Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $240,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,669.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABC opened at $87.66 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

