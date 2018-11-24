Insider Selling: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warren Hosseinion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

On Thursday, August 30th, Warren Hosseinion sold 22,900 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $365,026.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Warren Hosseinion sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Warren Hosseinion sold 33,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $534,600.00.

OTCMKTS AMEH opened at $17.38 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,911 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 602,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,137,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/insider-selling-apollo-medical-holdings-inc-ameh-ceo-sells-40000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.