Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 9,250 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 9,250 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $604,672.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,014,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,562,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,420 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $354,522.20.

On Thursday, November 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,217 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $844,037.62.

On Friday, November 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,484 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $807,465.12.

On Monday, November 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,727 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $351,351.45.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,085 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,134,291.20.

On Monday, October 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,213 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $193,133.43.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,242 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $134,923.56.

On Friday, September 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,135 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $248,844.30.

On Monday, September 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,133 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $189,295.86.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorVel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CorVel by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CorVel by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in CorVel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 137,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

