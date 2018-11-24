Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Insider Sells $1,492,200.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Todd A. Becker sold 90,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.00. Green Plains Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

