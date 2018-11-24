Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Insider Sells 3,489 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $20,934.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

L. Chance Allred also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, October 2nd, L. Chance Allred sold 3,489 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $19,189.50.

On Thursday, September 6th, L. Chance Allred sold 18,715 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $92,077.80.

NYSE VSLR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.38.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The business had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,679,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 1,567,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 535,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 166.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 476,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 297,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 270,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/insider-selling-vivint-solar-inc-vslr-insider-sells-3489-shares-of-stock.html.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.