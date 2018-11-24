Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Sells $60,740.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

