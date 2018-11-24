Intec Pharma (NTEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTEC. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Intec Pharma by 2,096.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 658,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 628,835 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,285 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

