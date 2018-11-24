Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,277,000 after buying an additional 1,228,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,646,000 after buying an additional 609,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.75 and a 52-week high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total transaction of $81,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

