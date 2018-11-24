Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robotic platform – da Vinci procedures –recorded solid growth in recent times. Higher worldwide da Vinci procedures led by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and global urologic procedures is a positive. A regulatory approval for the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Earlier this year, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s collaboration with InTouch Health. On the flipside, the company expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in niche space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company.”

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $552.59.

ISRG opened at $489.57 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total value of $1,478,198.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,092.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

