Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF (DSUM) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DSUM) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $24.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.