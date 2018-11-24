Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,693,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,630,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,958,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,456,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/invesco-ltd-ivz-holdings-raised-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.