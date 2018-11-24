Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Invesco stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,663. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 207,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

