Investors Buy Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $1,520.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,321.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $198.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $176.78Specifically, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,005 shares of company stock worth $104,764,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

The company has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

