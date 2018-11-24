Investors Buy Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (EL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $66.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.25 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Estee Lauder Companies had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies traded down ($1.35) for the day and closed at $140.67

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,057,000 after purchasing an additional 427,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,131,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,020,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,284,000 after purchasing an additional 355,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

