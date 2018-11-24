Investors Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $128.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.49 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $233.02

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

