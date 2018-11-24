Investors Sell Baxter International (BAX) on Strength (BAX)

Traders sold shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $42.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.27 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Baxter International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Baxter International traded up $1.35 for the day and closed at $65.53

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

