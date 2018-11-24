Investors Sell Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) on Strength (EOG)

Traders sold shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $91.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $167.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, EOG Resources had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded up $3.64 for the day and closed at $106.00

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,146,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,291,000 after buying an additional 677,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

