InVitae (NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of InVitae in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. InVitae has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative net margin of 109.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InVitae will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock worth $49,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in InVitae by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.