iPass (IPAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

Get iPass alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAS. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on iPass and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut iPass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on iPass in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a hold rating on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ IPAS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.06. iPass has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPass by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPass by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iPass in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPass (IPAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.