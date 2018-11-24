iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at $169,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $83.15 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-position-reduced-by-modera-wealth-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.