Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $265.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Reduced by Gould Asset Management LLC CA” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-position-reduced-by-gould-asset-management-llc-ca.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.