iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

