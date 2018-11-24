ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000.

BMV EIDO opened at $24.17 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a twelve month low of $456.00 and a twelve month high of $564.41.

