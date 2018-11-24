J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Holdings Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,066,000 after buying an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $300.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

