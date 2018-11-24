J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $343.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.69 million to $346.05 million. J2 Global posted sales of $316.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. 72,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,517. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other J2 Global news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $88,262.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,052 shares of company stock worth $768,303 over the last three months. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,965,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 234,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,523,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

