Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $112.30 and a one year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-shares-sold-by-hartford-investment-management-co.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.