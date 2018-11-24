James(Jim) Mellon Purchases 952,380 Shares of Condor Gold PLC (CNR) Stock

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 952,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £209,523.60 ($273,779.69).

Shares of CNR opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Friday. Condor Gold PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Separately, Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Condor Gold from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

