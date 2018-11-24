Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 42,506 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNX Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CNX Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.51 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.71.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

